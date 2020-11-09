COVID-19: Delhi shatters record with 7,745 new cases, every 6th person tests positive

Covid-19 cases shattered all records in the national capital as it reported as many as 7,745 new coronavirus cases and an all-time high positivity rate of 15.26 per cent on Sunday while the fatalities recorded were 77 in the last 24 hours.

It is the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. With this, the overall tally has reached 4,38,529 while the cumulative toll stood at 6,989.

The infection rate (15.26 per cent) has been at its highest with 50,754 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. It roughly translates into every sixth test sample turning out to be positive. In total, 50,99,774 tests have been conducted so far.

The cases on Saturday saw a slight drop as the city logged 6,953 infections while on Friday, it had recorded 7,178 new cases. Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the last six days. Meanwhile, this is the second day in the last three days when the daily infections have crossed the 7,000 mark.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 6,069 people recovered and 77 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,89,683 people have recovered, 41,857 people have active infection, and 6,989 people have died so far. The case fatality rate stands at 0.90 per cent.

Currently, 8,072 out of 16,027 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,002 out of 8,107 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 315 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 24,700 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 3,878.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath on November 14 and November 20, respectively.

