COVID-19: DIKSHA app may be govt school's solution to lockdown

With the entire country in a lockdown till April 14, the state is mulling to use TV and radio as mediums to continue learning for students from government schools using the DIKSHA App which allows offline learning with minimum internet usage.

While many private schools have already begun online teaching facilities such as interactive live classes, online assignments and submissions among all, the state government has come to the rescue of government school students who lack such options.

The State Council for Education and Research (SCERT) and Balbharati (state bureau of textbooks) along with NGOs working in this sector are working on the modules to allow children from an underprivileged background to continue studies at home.

State Education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday held a meeting in this regard with all concerned officials on 'learn from home' for children from government schools. "To ensure that students can continue studying at home, arrangements should be made with help from mediums such as TV and Radio. A proper routine can be prepared regarding such a pattern of studying. Moreover, e-content can be prepared by Balbharti and SCERT with help from experts to facilitate learning from home," Gaikwad said.

Explaining the project, Madhukar Banuri, CEO and Founder of the Leadership for Equity, one of the NGOs working with SCERT said, "More than 3 lakh users are already registered on the app which provides educational content for not only state board curriculum but also for National level curriculum. The program as explained by Banuri is designed for two phases. Phase I will begin on April 15 till May 31 where the focus would be fun and learn as this is anyway summer vacation. "But if at all due to any circumstances, the schools cannot begin in June, then Phase II will be activated where teachers will have to be brought on board. Then there might be videos of lectures or similar activities," added Banuri.

