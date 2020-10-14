COVID-19: Dip in daily count continues in Mumbai and Maharashtra

For the second day in a row, the state reported less than 10,000 cases on Tuesday as its recovery rate continued to make progress. The city's count also remained comparatively lower at around 1,300 cases along with 38 COVID-related deaths while three wards in the western suburbs continue to have more than 2,000 cases each. Mumbai continued to lead with 1,325 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 339 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 cases each.



BMC officials collect swab test and thermal reading at Nehru Nagar, Kurla (E) on Tuesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 84.03 per cent and while 15,356 patients were discharged in the state, 2,354 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 85 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 71 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 40,000 of them are in Pune, 31,527 are in Thane and 24,019 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 40,701 COVID-related deaths and 469 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 187 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai continued to lead with 38 deaths followed by Nagpur with 19. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 38 deaths, 35 patients were suffering from other ailments while 27 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 0.98 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.32 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and above 1 per cent each. Currently, T ward is leading with 1.32 per cent followed by R North and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,600 active cases while K West and R South wards have more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 16 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Tuesday, Dharavi had 10 cases while Dadar and Mahim had 16 and 19 cases each.

38

COVID-related deaths in Mumbai on Tuesday

