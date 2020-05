COVID-19 doubling rate now 13.3 days against 3.4 days pre-lockdown, says Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases now stands at 13.3 days, which is far better than 3.4 days since the beginning of the lockdown. Covid-19 cases would have also increased exponentially in the absence of the lockdown, it added.

Emphasising the improved mortality rate, the ministry said the COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases. India is currently in the fourth phase of the lockdown which was imposed on March 25 to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. "We need to save the country from deaths due to Covid-19," the ministry said.

In the daily press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said there is an improvement in the Covid-19 mortality rate, as it dropped from 3.13 per cent on May 19 to 3.02 per cent. The ministry said that 3,234 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and 48,534 people have been cured so far, and there are a total of 66,330 under active medical supervision.

"The recovery rate has improved to 41 per cent and the case fatality rate has improved to 3.02 per cent," said Agarwal, adding the focus of the Health Ministry is on districts which have reported most cases.

Empowered Group-1's Chairman, V.K. Paul, who was also present at the press conference, said the lockdown pulled the brakes on the speed of increase of cases.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when the lockdown was able to put brakes on its growth. "The number of cases today would have been much higher had lockdown not been implemented," added Paul.

Detailing on Covid-19 cases in different states and cities, Paul said that, as of May 21, the currently active cases are "concentrated in a few states and cities or districts; around 80 per cent in five states, over 60 per cent in five cities, over 90 per cent in 10 states and over 70 per cent in 10 cities".

According to an Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) official, 27,55,714 tests for Covid-19 were conducted till 1 p.m. Friday, and 1,03,829 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

"Over 1 Lakh tests for Covid-19 were done each day in the last four days," added the ICMR official.

The Centre emphasised that the decision of lockdown in India was timely and that several countries took the decision late. "Like the number of cases, the growth rate of the number of Covid-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, marking a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations", said Paul.

He also praised Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding that it is an achievement that the nation has provided 1 crore treatments under the government scheme.

