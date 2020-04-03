COVID-19 effect: Milind Soman visits the market, believes there's a big change coming

Milind Soman stepped out to buy some essentials and was amazed to see Mumbaikars display civic sense, standing patiently in queues, making sure not to litter and caring for each other.

He posted his experience and wrote, "It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine (sic)." He added, "Things in the market were well-organised. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today (sic)."

The country has been in lockdown for over a week now, and while it hasn't been all easy and convenient, it has still gone a long way to slow down, if not stop, the spread of coronavirus.

Several celebrities have been appealing to their fans through social media to stay at home and act responsibly. They have also been sharing tips and showing us various ways in which we can spend all the free time we're getting to do good and to take care of ourselves and others around us.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the first season of the web series Four More Shots Please as Dr Warsi. He will reprise his role in the second season of the show, which is all set to release on April 17, 2020.

