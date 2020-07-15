COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor's close aide Tanusri Das Gupta infected

Ekta Kapoor's close aide Tanusri Das Gupta, executive vice president of Balaji Telefilms, tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital and is said to be on the road to recovery. Earlier, Das Gupta was in-home quarantine after her mother was diagnosed with the disease.

In an interview with India Forums, Tanusri was quoted, saying, "I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (July 12), Ekta's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to social media on Sunday, Parth confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus. "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote.

Parth also urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested. "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.

The actor had been shooting for the show over the past few days.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has also issued a statement, confirming the case. "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," Ekta said in the statement.

