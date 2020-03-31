COVID-19: Farah Khan urges people to donate for film workers body

Film director Farah Khan on Tuesday urged people to donate generously for the five lakh workers belonging to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

"#FWICE appeals for donation for its 5 lakh workers belonging to 32 crafts during these difficult times, when all our daily labourers, technicians r facing the crisis of #CoronaVirus," her tweet read.

"Every penny of urs will matter to those who've been entertaining U for decades," Farah tweeted along with a picture that had bank details to make donations for the union.

With the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry too has been shut down for over a month now and the same has been posing problems to the daily wage labourers, technicians and other workers of the industry.

The Union Health Ministry said the total active coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 1,117 as on Monday.

