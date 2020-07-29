COVID-19 fear: Elderly woman disowned by villagers spends night in forest, jumps in river

A 64-year-old woman, who spent the night in the forest away from her village, jumped into the river the next morning. Two villagers found her body floating in the river. The incident took place in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the woman’s son had died four days ago and villagers believed that he died of COVID-19. Later his wife tested positive and was admitted to the hospital, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The elderly woman had several relatives in the village, but no one came forward to take care of her or speak to her. Disturbed by the circumstances, the woman packed some of her belongings and went to the nearby forest on Sunday night. She spent the whole night in the forest. Police believe that she must have jumped into the river early in the morning.

“Locals saw the belongings lying there and informed the police. A few hours later, we received information that a woman’s body was floating in the river, two villages away. We found out that it was the same woman,” police inspector Bheemeswara Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying in the report.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The police officials and Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh tried to convince her relatives to perform the last rites, however, no one came forward. Police carried her body to the grave. Only her brother came forward to perform her last rites. Police believe that the woman would have been alive if her relatives would have given her comfort in the hour of grief after the death of her son.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 (death under suspicious circumstances. Meanwhile, the MLA urged the villagers to bring such instances to his or police notice.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news