COVID-19: Few plasma donors come forward

There has been no increase in the number of plasma donors in Mumbai. While 400 have donated plasma in BMC hospitals, only 61 donated in government-run hospitals. The civic body is now planning awareness measures.

T has been about two months since COVID-19 patients were allowed to undergo plasma therapy. Currently, plasma donation is allowed in BMC's Nair Hospital, KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital, where a total of 400 people have donated plasma.

Meanwhile, if anyone wishes to donate plasma government-run hospitals like GT Hospital, St George's Hospital or JJ Hospital, the civic body has made JJ Hospital as the donation centre, where 61 have donated.

According to Dr Vikas Maidad, JJ Hospital Plasma project nodal officer said, "We are appealing people to donate plasma. But we contact only those patients who don't have any type of co-morbid disease. We do not contact people under the age of 18 or senior citizens." As a result, at St George's Hospital, more than 800 patients recovered from COVID-19, but only 40 per cent of people were contacted for plasma donation as children and seniors are excluded.

A person who donates the plasma is screened and if eligible, he/she is called again for the donation. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

"As of Wednesday, 61 people donated plasma in JJ Hospital's plasma bank, with more number of doctors and policemen coming forward," Dr Vikas Maidad told mid-day. "We have 122 bags in the plasma donation bank, out of which we have released 15 for therapy."

According to BMC officers, the person who donates the plasma is screened and if eligible, he/she is called again for the donation.

BMC's Additional Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said, "Apart from the 400 patients who donated at BMC's KEM, Nair and Sion Hospital, 100 more patients have come forward for plasma donation. The civic body is conducting a public awareness campaign for the same and shall now set up plasma donation camp in every ward."

"We are educating people at the ward level. They will be told the benefits of donating plasma after that they will have to decide whether to donate or not. If anyone wishes to donate, will also provide a pick-up and drop service."

Talking to mid-day, a patient who recovered from COVID-19 said, "I got a call from the hospital for plasma donation. But I am afraid to go back to the hospital."

