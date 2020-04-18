COVID-19: Five more city constables test positive

The total confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in the Mumbai police department has climbed to 14, including four officers, with five more constables testing positive in the past 24 hours, police said on Friday.

The policemen who have contracted COVID-19 are stationed at Khar, Juhu, Bangur Nagar and Kurar police stations. All the patients have been admitted to different hospitals and those who came in contact with them have been quarantined.

Since the lockdown, the entire police force of Mumbai has been on duty to enforce the restriction on the movement of people to stem the spread of the virus. The Mumbai police department has given gloves, masks and hand sanitisers to all the personnel in an effort to protect them from contracting the virus.

Mobile sanitation vans have also been deployed in all the five regions of Mumbai to sanitise the policemen on field duty. Other preventive measures include spraying of pesticides at the police stations.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Prannoy Ashok told mid-day, "We are taking all necessary measures, spraying pesticides in the police stations, sanitising vehicles and policemen in every region using mobile sanitary vans."

