COVID-19: For second day in a row, state sees over 14,000 cases

For the second consecutive day, the state recorded more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases as its total count crossed the 6.5-lakh cases mark on Friday. However, there has been a marginal improvement in the recovery rate. Mumbai recorded a comparatively higher daily count of 1,406 fresh cases, and currently, three wards have more than 1,000 active cases each. The city's COVID-19 death count remained below 50.

State health department officials said that Pune continued to record the highest count with 2,448 fresh cases and it has a progressive count of 1.44 lakh cases, higher than Mumbai's total tally of 1.34 lakh cases. Other districts that reported a high count include Nagpur with 1,111 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 946 cases and Nashik with 762 cases. While 11,749 patients were discharged in the state, 1,235 were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. The city's recovery rate continues to be steady at 80 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 89 days. Currently, 1.64 lakh COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state and while Pune has more than 41,000 active cases, Thane has more than 20,000 of it and Mumbai has 18,299 active cases.



A total of 339 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state and the highest number of fatalities was seen in Pune with 63 deaths followed by Mumbai with 42 deaths. Other districts with a high death count include Kolhapur with 20 deaths, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 18 deaths, Nagpur with 17 and Nashik with 16 deaths. The mortality rate increased marginally to 3.30 per cent in the state and till date, there have been 21,698 COVID-related deaths and 317 deaths due to other causes. Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 260 occurred in the last 48 hours while 48 are from last week and the rest from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 42 deaths, 31 patients were suffering from other ailments and 28 were senior citizens.

Mumbai's daily growth rate continued to remain at 0.78 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.34 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. With a marginal rise in its growth rate, R Central ward continues to have the highest rate of 1.37 per cent. Currently, four wards have a growth rate more than 1 per cent. While K West and K East wards both have more than 900 active cases each, G North, R Central and R South now have more than 1,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards.

