COVID-19: 'Genda Phool' singer Payal Dev unveils song on pandemic

Singer Payal Dev has come up with her new song "Sayyam rakh", which aims to cheer up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know about the current situation going around the world and we all are trying our best to fight it. It is a song that will lift your spirit and give more hope, even if few people hear the song and feel motivated I would be very happy. This song is very special to me," Payal said.

"Sayyam rakh" is written by Kunaal Verma and produced by Aditya Dev.

Apart from this, Payal is currently basking in the success of her song "Genda Phool", which she co-sung with rapper Badshah.

