COVID-19: Germany enters into partial lockdown

A clown stands in the circus ring after the last performance in Frankfurt on Sunday. As Germany embarks on a partial lockdown, the family-run circus joins theaters, cinemas, sports facilities, restaurants and bars across the country in shutting down. Pic/AP

Germany became the latest European country to embark on a partial shutdown on Monday as authorities across the continent scramble to flatten a rapid rise in novel coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm their health care systems.

In Germany, restaurants, bars, theatres, cinemas, gyms and other leisure facilities closed again Monday in a four-week "wave-breaker" shutdown that seeks to force daily new infections back down to manageable levels. Germans have been asked not to travel and hotels are barred from accommodating tourists.

At present, German officials say they can't trace the source of three-quarters of new cases. Health Minister Jens Spahn, who himself caught the virus, says he doesn't know where he was infected. Spahn tweeted on Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has tripled over the past two weeks, and "we must break this momentum, together and with determination." "We want to end the measures in this strictness at the end of November," Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told RBB Inforadio.

Trump threatens to fire Fauci after poll

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's presidential election, as his rift with the nation's top infectious disease expert widens while the US sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

UK PM defends curbs to his own party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending his decision to reverse course and impose a second national lockdown as he prepares to face British lawmakers for the first time since announcing his U-turn over the weekend. Johnson on Monday provided the House of Commons with details of a proposed four-week lockdown in England starting Thursday.

Italy announces new national virus restrictions

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced new national restrictions aimed at halting the increase of coronavirus cases. Conte outlined the new measures to lawmakers on Monday. He said shopping malls will be closed on weekends, except for food stores, newsstands, drugstores and tobacco shops located inside. He added that there will be a "late evening" curfew, but issued no time.

WHO chief goes in home quarantine

The World Health Organization's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is "well and without symptoms" but will self-quarantine in "coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home."

