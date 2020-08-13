COVID-19: Germany records highest daily cases in 4 months

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn expressed concern about the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the country and called on his compatriots to adhere to social distancing and hygiene rules.

Spahn said smaller and bigger outbreaks have taken place in almost all regions. He told Deutschlandfunk radio, "This is, no doubt, very worrying." "This obviously — if we don't all watch out now — can lead to a certain dynamic," and the re-emergence of the pandemic.

"We see that due to holidaymakers coming back, but also due to all sorts of parties and family gatherings, we now have smaller and larger outbreaks in many regions, in nearly all parts of the country," Reuters quoted Spahn as saying.

Germany's Robert Koch-Institute, which tracks the coronavirus, registered 1,226 new infections on Wednesday. That's the highest number since May 9.

Germany has been lauded for keeping the pandemic under control for a long time, but the easing of measures and the return of travellers have in recent weeks lead to an uptick of infections. Germany has recorded 2,18,519 confirmed cases and 9,207 deaths.

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new cases

Authorities in New Zealand were scrambling on Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of COVID-19. They had confirmed four cases in one Auckland household from an unknown source. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 200 people with connections to those in the house were contacted Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday reported a record 21 virus deaths and 410 new cases from an outbreak in Melbourne.

