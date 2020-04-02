COVID-19: Govinda urges people to follow guidelines issued by government

Bollywood actor Govinda on Wednesday appealed to the people to adhere to the instructions given by the government and urged them to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis. In a 23-seconds long video shared by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on its official twitter handle, the actor is seen urging his followers to stay at home as instructed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Today marks the eight day of the 21-day countrwide lockdown announced by PM Modi to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been making the best use of their social media platforms to raise awareness about coronavirus and also the importance of taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday, including 38 deaths, while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

