COVID-19 has claimed 9,601 lives in Mumbai so far

THE state reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases yet again along with 337 deaths on Thursday, taking the total count to 15.64 lakh. Mumbai's daily count continued to grow with the officials confirming more than 2,000 cases of the novel Coronavirus, and the death toll crossed 9,600-mark with 46 more fatalities.

State health department officials said that among the fresh cases reported on Thursday, Mumbai continued to lead with 2,119 cases, followed by Nagpur with 1,016 cases and Pune with 1,006 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane recorded 500 new cases, Navi Mumbai confirmed 366 cases and all other districts reported less than 250 cases each.

Maharashtra's recovery rate saw some progress, as it increased to 85.04 per cent. Across the state, 13,714 patients were discharged, including 1,970 in the city, after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 86 per cent and the doubling rate also increased to 77 days. Of the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at present, more than 40,000 are from Pune, 30,229 from Thane and 22,555 from Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state held steady at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 41,196 COVID-19-related deaths and 477 due to other causes.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed 337 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, with Pune leading with 65 fatalities, followed by Mumbai with 46 and Sangli with 40. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 46 COVID-19 victims, 37 suffered from other ailments while 33 were senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.9 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.36 lakh. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average, and eight of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 1.19 per cent growth rate, followed by H West and R South wards. R Central ward has over 2,400 active cases, while R South ward also more than 2,000 active cases. Cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each.

