Search

COVID-19: Hina Khan sketches India in lock and chain

Updated: Mar 31, 2020, 08:56 IST | IANS |

Hina Khan took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

Hina Khan/picture courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram account
Hina Khan/picture courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram account

Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) onMar 29, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime."

Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK