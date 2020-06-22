COVID-19: How lack of social distancing, other factors in North Mumbai led to spike

Mumbai police, who surveyed the city's north region following a spurt in cases post Unlock 1.0, have attributed the rapid spread of infection to crowded markets and clinics and to the common toilets. They are now in talks with the BMC about sealing more areas.

City police surveyed the slum pockets of North Mumbai over the past couple of days to find out the reason behind a significant rise of novel Coronavirus cases. The doubling rate of infections in the city was 29 days, but that of North Mumbai stands at 19 days. Police said people were crowding at vegetable and fish markets, and long queues were seen outside clinics too. Also, several migrants had used the public toilets when they gathered before returning to their hometowns, they added. "These are the reasons we have found during our survey, and we have asked the BMC to issue an order for total lockdown," said Additional Commissioner of Police (north region) Dilip Sawant.



Police say cases are also surging in areas where migrants had gathered before leaving for their hometowns. File pic/Satej Shinde

Police made the proposal to the BMC for a total lockdown at Kaju Pada and Ketiki Pada in Dhahisar East on Friday based on a positive result of a similar curb in other areas in the north region earlier this month. Ganpag Patil Nagar in Dhahisar West and Poisar in Kandivali East are also witnessing over 20 cases every day. Full lockdown brings down nos.

On June 13, after a survey, strict lockdown was imposed in slum areas of Kokani Pada and Appa Pada in Kurar East, Somwar Bazaar, a vegetable and big fish market in Malad, Valnai Vasahat, Santhosh Nagar in Dindoshi and Madh. "In these areas, the cases were rising drastically, but since the strict lockdown was imposed, we noticed a downward trend in the cases, and the doubling rate of infection has also improved," Sawant said.



Dilip Sawant, addl commissioner (north region)

The police contacted several local clinics in the slum areas and asked them to ensure not more than three patients visit the clinic at once."Our initial survey suggests that people with COVID-19 symptoms are coming in contact with others while visiting the clinics, and spreading the infection. Around 10-15 people were seen queuing up outside a clinic at a time, without maintaining a safe physical distance," Sawant said. A police officer said, "The orders are yet to come from the BMC, but, in the meanwhile, we are taking necessary precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19 in these areas."

BMC, police at loggerheads?

The BMC seems to be in disagreement with the city police over extending total lockdown to other slums pockets in the north region. According to BMC officials, most COVID-19 cases are now being reported from the high-rise buildings, not slums.

The civic officials added that they are already taking all possible measures to check the spread of the virus. We have limited the entry and exit points to just one, for essential services, they said. In addition, BMC will deploy special vehicles in these areas to take swabs of those exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms, and special camps will also be organised for people to report symptoms. Also, only grocery shops will be allowed to open that too for limited hours.

3,100 cases in P North Ward

"There are 32 Containment Zones in my ward and we are following strict lockdown measures. The doubling rate was 12-15 days after the restrictions were lifted early June. After all restrictions were strictly re-imposed with the help of Mumbai police, we noticed an improvement. The doubling rate is now 20 days," said assistant municipal commissioner, P North Ward, Sanjog Kabre. As of Sunday, P North Ward has reported a total of 3,100 cases.

1,276 cases in R North ward

"No fresh notification has been issued, but we have considered the suggestion of the Mumbai police and working accordingly by blocking the entry and exits in Containment Zones. The doubling rate, which was 7-8 days, has now improved to 14-15 days. Five mobile vans have been deployed across R North ward for swab collection. Fever camps, too, have helped in reducing the numbers. As of today, we have 1,276 cases," said Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner, R North.

Meanwhile, police with the help of nine SRPF platoons are strictly cracking down on the violators of the COVID-19 lockdown. "We are registering over 100 cases every day against people stepping out of home without any valid reasons, and for not wearing a mask, and riding with a pillion, etc," Sawant said.

15

Max. no. of patients who were queuing up outside clinics at a time

03

No. of patients clinics told to allow at a time

