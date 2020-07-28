Here's how Rafael Nadal overcame lockdown blues

Spain's tennis champion Rafael Nadal recently revealed how he beat the Coronavirus-caused lockdown blues.

Nadal, 34, during a Facebook live session, said that having a routine during the pandemic helped him keep the stress away.

"I have found routines at home," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said. "Gym machines were sent to me from the academy. And I cooked almost every day," the former World No. 1 added. "I also read, watched documentaries and learned things."

Nadal touched upon his pre and post-match diet routines. "The routine is very similar. You don't want to take risks with your food. [I have] pasta, white rice and fish before a game. I also drink energy drinks to stay hydrated and fit for battle," the Spaniard explained. The ultra-energetic tennis great also communicated on social media with his fierce rival Roger Federer during the lockdown.

