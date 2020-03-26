COVID-19: Ibrahim Ali Khan's escape from quarantine is too relatable!

It's been over a week that everyone has been under quarantine and lockdown, and many of us have started getting bored with nothing to do. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim, too, is one of us and he's found a way to escape the boredom of quarantine!

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a photo of himself on social media and captioned it, "Quarantine was so boring had to escape"

View this post on Instagram Quarantine was so boring had to escape ð A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onMar 25, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen wearing a pair of track pants and a black ganji and looking all sorts of handsome in the photo. Lots of his social media followers and fans found his post funny too. One of them said, "Dats a good one..." while another Instagram user wrote, "Hahahahaha, I feel you" and yet another commented, "Wow. Nice picha. Can I join?"

Many people are looking forward to Ibrahim Ali Khan's entry into the world of showbiz. But whether or not the young gun will actually turn to acting as a career choice is something to be seen. Dad Saif in a recent interview said, "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

