COVID-19: IIT-B creates app to track those flouting quarantine

In an effort to help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) keep track of those undergoing quarantine, a team of professionals and alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) have designed an app — CORONTINE. The app, which has an in-built geo-fencing feature, can help authorities register the asymptomatic carriers of Coronavirus and track them to check whether they are within their quarantined zones. The technology is ready to use and proposals have been sent to the Centre and the BMC.

According to the team, which has designed the app, CORONTINE is flexible, comprehensive, scalable and ready-to-use.

The app automatically generates alerts (sms, email, etc) if users move out of their quarantined zones. The platform provides for organising zones into regions and several other such features. It is extremely customisable as per the needs of the agencies.

Explaining the concept, Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-B, said, "We believe CORONTINE will be really helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Using it the authorities can track the asymptomatic carriers and use their manpower for other useful activities."

He further said, "Eventually this app can be used to alert non-infected people if they come in contact with potential carriers."

The team of developers includes Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Prof Manjesh Hanawal, Department of IEOR, and alumnus

Ashvin Gami.

