COVID-19 imapct: Mary Kom releases Rs 1 crore from MPLADS Fund

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Monday made contributions towards fight against Coronavirus pandemic. Mary Kom said she has given her consent for release of Rs 1 crore from her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund.

Taking to Twitter, Mary Kom also announced that she was donating her one-month salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. She posted the pictures of both the letters and said: "Lets #StayHome #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier , the ace Indian boxer had found herself in a controversy after she broke the 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation.

Sathiyan pledges Rs 1.25 lakh

Meanwhile, India's ace table tennis player G Sathiyan pledged to donate Rs 1.25 lakh. Chennai-born Sathiyan promised to contribute Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's public relief fund, besides donating R25,000 to the Prime Minister's relief fund. "These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers. I hereby pledge to donate a total of R1,25,000 (R1 lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's public relief fund & R25,000 for PM Cares fund ) !!," Sathiyan wrote on his twitter handle.

Bhaker donates Rs 1 lakh

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker donated Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana government. Bhaker, who is a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics champion, belongs to Jhajjar district in the state.

