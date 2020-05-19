COVID-19 impact | Final-year exams to be held in July: Mumbai University

The Mumbai university circular has clarified that all examinations will be based on the curriculum completed up to March

The University of Mumbai on Monday issued a detailed circular with clear information regarding the evaluation process to be followed for the academic year 2019-20, giving students some relief. The circular names courses and their final semesters for which examinations will be held in July.

After the academic year ended abruptly, students have been worried about the curriculum for which they would be evaluated. Over this, the circular clarified that all examinations will be based on the curriculum completed up to March. Candidates worried about their ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term) papers will have their pending examinations in July too.

The varsity has also released a helpline number for students to reach in case of queries.

Examinations will be held for the final semester of final-year students, the circular issued by the director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Vinod Patil clarified. All other students will be promoted to the next academic year based on the evaluation done on a 50:50 formula where 50 per cent marks will be based on the performance of the student to date (internals) and 50 per cent will be the previous year's performance.

The circular added that dates and other details for final examinations will be declared soon with a new date for the completion of exam registration. PhD and M Phil candidates will get an extension of six months to submit their research while their vivas have begun through online platforms.

6 months

Extension granted to PhD and M Phil candidates for submitting their research

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news