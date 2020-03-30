COVID-19 impact: 85 families unite to celebrate 4-year-old girl's birthday via video in Andheri

Even as the country remained under lockdown, a family in Andheri brought together their friends and families to put smile back on their daughter's face. Reeva was upset about having to celebrate her fourth birthday without her friends, but her father Kailas Cheda decided to not let the lockdown come in the way of her happiness.

Kailas, a resident of Jay Prabhat society at Adarsh Nagar, searched for an app to allow multiple people to video conference at a time. He contacted his friends and family to come online in the evening. The birthday party began at 6 on Friday evening and an hour later.

"My daughter was upset that nobody will come to her birthday party. To cheer her up, we decided to celebrate a social distancing party at home. We found an app where 100 people can join at a time. We requested the parents of my daughter's friends, and close family members to install this application."

Around 85 families came together and sang happy birthday to Reeva as she cut her cake, said Kailas. Reeva's mother Urvi said they also played a few games on the conference call.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates