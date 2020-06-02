COVID-19 impact: Bandra and Santacruz slums get foot-operated sanitiser dispensers

To reduce direct contact to the minimum to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the BMC has installed foot-operated hand sanitiser dispensing machines at outside common toilets at slums in Bandra and Santacruz.

While sanitiser is a good tool to avoid contracting the deadly virus, there has always been a concern about contact with sanitiser containers, particularly at public places. The machine dispenses sanitiser on pressing the foot pedal, limiting direct contact with skin, and thus, preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"We planned to install 54 machines, and 40 of them have already been set up at various areas, like Behram Pada, A K Marg, Bandra station, Golibar Road, Deepak Wadi-Khar, Golibar Kabrastan areas," said a BMC official.

He noted that the risk of COVID-19 spread is high in common and public toilets. Though the BMC had deployed workers to sanitise the toilets at least three times a day, more precautions were needed, hence, the machines were brought in.

"It is a nice tool in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially at public places where footfall is high," said local corporator Sadanand Parab.

"Necessity is the mother of invention. People need to avoid direct contact, so we are installing this machine in front of common toilets in slums. It will be helpful for the residents," said Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of the H East ward.

