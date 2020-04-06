COVID-19 impact: British tennis player Naomi Broady eyes supermarket job

With the current lockdown across the globe, there is a financial crisis in many people's lives and British tennis player Naomi Broady, 30, is one of them. Naomi, who is currently ranked 499th in singles, recently revealed the uncertainty about the tennis season. She is considering taking up a job at a supermarket for survival.

"Tennis is an individual sport and we have to earn our money; if that's not possible, we don't get any, it' very simple. I was looking at doing supermarket work, especially at the start when they were saying they were struggling for staff.

"No player will be earning money while the tours are off. I know a lot of the lower-ranked players who don't really make much money, don't have savings and they're campaigning to try and get some sort of financial help or relief," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

