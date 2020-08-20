COVID-19 impact: Don't forget the children amid pandemic

Child rights advocacy groups across the country have come together to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic does not come in the way of children's rights. They have drafted a policy brief, in which they have pointed out certain crucial areas that need attention to ensure no child is ignored due to the global health crisis.

More than 110 professionals working for children's rights and protection across the country came together during the lockdown, about three months ago, and drafted a 23-page policy brief titled 'Rights of Children in Times of COVID-19'.

They separately sent 50-page recommendations to various stakeholders, including the government and the judiciary. Though the policy was submitted to the key stakeholders almost a fortnight ago, it is yet to see the light of the day.



Nishit Kumar, MD-founder, Centre for Social and Behaviour Change

Nishit Kumar, founder and managing director of Centre for Social and Behaviour Change Communication at Santacruz, said, "Child rights and child protection professionals with eyes and feet on the ground came together under various forums and worked to dissect the current issues faced by children due to the pandemic and the lockdown. The policy brief covers Juvenile Justice System as well."

'They need our help'

"Childhood stands threatened by the unprecedented social and economic disruption," the policy-makers observed, and Kumar appealed to the government to "urgently elevate its interventions and governance structures to ensure children are safe and their rights are protected. There is a dire need for it". "Can Maharashtra be the first state to show the will to do so?" he asked.

"Among those severely impacted are children of migrant workers and daily wage earners, child labourers, children on the streets and in child care institutions (CCI) or in conflict zones and those in conflict with the law, pregnant girls, children with disabilities, HIV/AIDS, transgender children and those who live in poverty, abusive, violent or exploitative situations, children of sex workers, prisoners and refugees, foreign children residing in CCIs, children affected or likely to be affected by other natural disasters, such as Amphan, floods in Assam, etc," they said.

Impact of mass migration

They added that due to the lockdown, millions of people, "in a bid to survive," went back to their native villages, and that it is likely to impact their children adversely.

"The ideas were also shared with others, like Juvenile Justice Forums, child rights alliances that include Supreme Court lawyers, Child Welfare Committee members, child rights activists, and others, whose suggestions were taken into consideration while drafting the policy brief," Nitish said.

Kerala looked after its kids

"It was interesting to know that during the lockdown, a few states were working to ensure children's rights are not hurt. For instance, in Kerala, courts were dealing with human trafficking cases through online petitions. Whereas, in most parts of the country, courts were taking up select cases as court premises were shut."

Nishit added that the policy brief contains specific suggestions and recommendations to achieve 13 crucial points, like an assessment of the short- and long-term impact of the pandemic on children, non-stop funding to schemes for their welfare, ensuring flow of adequate resources so that children, especially girls, are not deprived of health, education and protection.

They also suggest that the local authorities be more alert to ensure children aren't exploited, "physically/ sexually/ emotionally abused". "Core child protection services, service providers and authorities, and anganwadi workers are declared 'essential' during any lockdown or declared emergency."

Newborns receive only polio drops

Snehalaya founder Dr Girish Kulkarni told mid-day that so far 38 newborns and infants have received polio drops, however, they have not got any other vaccinations against some of the life-threatening diseases.

Snehalaya runs Snehankur Adoption Centre in Ahmednagar. mid-day, in its article titled 'If infants aren't vaccinated soon, we could be in trouble' on August 17, cited paediatricians and health experts' concern about the adverse impact of missing vaccination of newborns and infants due to the extended lockdown.

"We had even requested the authorities that the staff should be allowed to travel during the lockdown and that special pass be issued to them. But our request was approved only a few weeks ago, when the authorities had started to gradually ease the lockdown," said Kulkarni.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, senior allergy and asthma specialist, said, "It is unfortunate that these newborns are left in the lurch. These infants are separated from their biological mother post-birth, and don't get breast milk, which deprives them of appropriate nutrition and antibodies."

"It would be disastrous if these newborn babies do not receive appropriate vaccination at birth, which includes BCG, and vaccine for diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus at one-and-half-months. At nine months, they should receive MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles). The government should now intervene and ensure that the basic vaccination is provided for these newborn babies."

