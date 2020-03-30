COVID-19 impact: Ex-tennis star Caroline Wozniacki robbed at a grocery

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, people across the globe are queuing up shops, stores and supermarkets to stock up their essential needs and groceries to see them through till the lockdown ends.

Former Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki is no different. The demand for goods are so high that many super markets do not have all the items listed and most of them are out of stock. On her recent trip to buy groceries, Wozniacki encountered a funny incident, where a commodity she had in her cart went missing by the time she reached the billing counter.

Revealing her recent ordeal, she tweeted: "Went to the store to load up on groceries today! Finally found a puzzle that wasn't sold out and someone steals it out of our cart before we even checked out."

Went to the store to load up on groceries today! Finally found a puzzle that wasn’t sold out and someone steals it out of our cart before we even checked outðÂÂÂðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ¼‍âÂÂï¸Â — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) March 27, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki is a former world number one tennis ranking player and first from a Scandinavian nation to achieve the same. in her tennis career, Caroline Wozniacki won a total of 30 WTA titles. Caroline Wozniacki's career-high came in 2018 when she won the 2018 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki retired from professional tennis after the Australian Open 2020.

