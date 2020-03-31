COVID-19 impact: Footballer Neymar offers his comic book series for free

Brazil football star Neymar, 28, has decided to offer his super hero comic book series for free to entertain fans locked down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris Saint Germain striker launched the comic book series, titled Inked in 2018. In the series, Brazil resident Junior, resembling a young Neymar, uses special powers in his tattoos to save his kidnapped sister. The books that needed to be subscribed for a price, have now been made available for free.

A statement released on the publisher's website said: "In the wake of global shutdowns and quarantines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fan The Flame Concepts LLC, a comic and graphic novel producer, announces that Neymar Jr. Comics is making its entire library of over 200 episodes free to fans."

Neymar said: "With stories suitable for all ages, from early readers through teenagers, this can be read by kids and parents together."

