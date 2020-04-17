COVID-19 impact: In Rohit Pawar junior's constituency, help is just a call away

One of the messages sent by Rohit Pawar's team gives out numbers of local doctors etc

For residents of Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, issues regarding food packets, not receiving ration etc can be resolved with just a phone call. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, MLA (Karjat-Jamkhed) has set up a call centre for citizens so that they can register their grievances and issues without stepping out of their homes in this time of crisis, and ensures that they are addressed.

To ensure that the helpline number reaches the maximum citizens in his constituency, the MLA's social media team has been sending text messages and images to locals informing them whom to contact for food and other problems in the region.

Connecting with constituency

In rural and semi-urban areas, citizens run to the collector office or local administrative unit to sort issues like electricity failure, non-functional water pumps etc. However, due to the lockdown people might not able to step out of their homes to meet government authorities.

Aware that connecting with his assembly constituency, especially in this crisis period is a must, or it could backfire, the local MLA decided to set up a call centre for the people.

"Even reaching out to the local MLA is difficult for many in the constituency as stepping out of the house is restricted by authorities. Many people are making calls. I try to answer all. But practically it is not possible to answer every call, especially when one receives over 500 calls a day," Rohit said.

What they do

Rohit claimed that on an average 600 calls are received every day.

"There is an entry of every call received. Emergency cases are taken up immediately. The rest of the data is compiled at the end of the day. Next morning on priority basis, the call centre staff deals with calls received on issues like - insufficient food stock or lack of medicine. Other issues like water pumps not working and power supply are marked to be addressed as early as possible," Rohit added.

