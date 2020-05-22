COVID-19 impact: IRCTC officer dies of heart attack; family alleges lack of treatment at crucial moment

A senior manager with the IRCTC Mumbai, identified as Narendra Kumar Pipil passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday night. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown chaos, his family members trying to save his life were left hunting for a hospital that would admit him in his last hours or at least revive him, losing crucial time in the Golden Hour.

One of his colleagues said that no hospital was ready to take him in as most gave priorities to Covid-19 patients only and even refused to take a look at him. He could not get any mediacl attention in the crucial golden hour, leading to his death.

IRCTC officials have been off-late working round the clock to ensure the smooth running of Shramik Trains and provide timely meals to the passengers of these trains, in turn leading to stress due to lack of proper sleep as they are only sleeping in the wee hours of the morning.

"He had not slept properly for the past few days and would also travel all the way from Goregaon to Mumbai CSMT by bus, leading to more weariness," another colleague said.

Pipil, working with the western zone of the IRCTC, was a senior manager working in the back-end and had recently been a key figure in handling the promotion and marketing of the iconic first private train the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. The husky-voiced Pipil has left behind a legacy of beautiful ghazals sang by him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7pdlRIx7Lc&feature=youtu.be