COVID-19 impact: Locked down, mothers unite on Facebook to tackle stress

Many women are having tough time handling the stress of juggling their daily chores with taking care of family members, including children who need to be kept occupied as they remain indoors 24x7 due to the lockdown.

As days pass, mothers struggle to not just keep their children engaged in activities all day, but to also ensure their family stays safe and fed. To seek advice and share their experiences, more than 27,000 mothers from across the country united on Facebook, with the support of health professionals.

Superbottoms played a key role in bringing together the women and started initiatives like, 'Positive Together', 'We Are Here' and 'Self4Society' to deal with mental health challenges. When a mother shared the issues she was facing, the community arranged a session with a mental health counsellor.

Pallavi Utagi, founder and CEO of Superbottoms who started the initiatives, said, "Superbottoms family has been working for past three years to help and guide each other in respect of their baby's health along with their own health. To bring harmony, 'Superbottoms Family', a group of 27,000+ mothers, is committed to help women stay positive in the current situation. The conducts various activities, including storytelling sessions, activities for babies, live sessions by mental health counsellor, fitness sessions for parent, in their closed Facebook group."

"Many women have shared their worries like what they would do if they or their child gets infected with Coronavirus. We provide guidance in all possible way," Utagi added.

