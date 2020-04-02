COVID-19 impact: MCA to ensure maidans maintain their sheen

It's been a while since the sound of red cherry hitting the sweet spot of a bat was heard across the iconic 'Maidan' grounds here as there has been minimum activity in the 'Maximum City' amid a 21-day national lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The normally buzzing iconic Azad, Oval and Cross Maidans that have, all these years, carried the rich history and legacy of Mumbai cricket look like barren pieces of land. But Mumbai is still the spiritual home of Indian cricket and that's why the parent body is keen to ensure that Mumbai Maidans retain their sheen even as uncertainty looms large.

The MCA has now got hold of a few groundsmen, who stay nearby and can look after the maintenance of these grounds where school cricket, Times Shield and Kanga League is played. "The Mumbai Cricket Association council have a close eye on the maintenance of all the grounds and pitches in the lockdown situation," informed apex council member Ajinkya Naik.

Another MCA apex council member Vihang Sarnaik said despite the lockdown, there will be a "few maalis (gardeneres) who would come and water the ground everyday."

"These maidans are completely managed by the maidan club owners yet our MCA Maidan committee members have been making sure that the maalis, who live close by are watering the grounds everyday," tweeted Sarnaik.

Sarnaik even posted a video of a groundsman watering one such maidan in the metropolis. Another MCA apex council member told PTI that groundsmen have been strictly asked to water the grounds only once in a day as saving water is also equally important.

"It is important to keep the maidans in perfect condition. If the Maidans aren't ready, then that will further delay the cricketing activity in the city, which has already been hit," said the member.

