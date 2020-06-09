COVID-19 impact: Medical students say, 'final examinations not feasible now'

Even as the state shows no sign of healing from the COVID-19 crisis, medical students are now faced with the challenge of appearing for their final examinations, which the government has decided to conduct in July. Even though Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given his nod for conducting the examinations, students and parents are of the opinion that it's an impossible task given the health crisis the state is going through.

According to the students, many of them have already returned to their hometowns and hence it was difficult for them to attend the practical sessions. Moreover, many of the PG students are on COVID-19 duty and haven't had any time to study for their exams.

Since the decision was taken post medical education minister Amit Deshmukh's meeting with the governor on June 4, students have come together to raise their voice on social media. They wrote a letter to Deshmukh listing 15 reasons why the examinations were not feasible at the moment.

Student Dr. Aakash Rajput said, "Many students went back home after the lockdown was imposed. Returning to college now will be risky, as it will mean people from across the state will come together. Also, none of them have all the study material to prepare for the exams. Moreover, many of the PG students are on COVID duty and they haven't got any time to study for the exams. How will they appear for it?"

Adding to this, dental PG student, Dr. Sonali Nachinolkar said, "For the practical exams we need a number of patients whom we have treated in the past to be present at the examination centre for assessment. We have to record details of those patients. As these patients reside in the cities of our respective parent colleges, it will be impossible to conduct this exercise at the exam centres near our homes even if that option is given. Also, for the exams students will have to work on more than 1,000 patients who do not require emergency medical treatment now. Many of them won't even agree to such treatment procedures."

Meanwhile, Sudha Shenoy, a parent from Mumbai, said, "My son's college is in Karad but before the lockdown started he came to Mumbai and has been stuck since then. He doesn't have all his study material here. We are not against the examinations but a decision should be taken considering all factors."

