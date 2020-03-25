Search

COVID-19 impact: Sania Mirza to help daily wage workers

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 08:09 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for daily wage workers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

A lockdown has been imposed across the country to stop the spread of the virus and this has affected the lives of daily wage works, who cannot seek employment.

Sania, 33, shared a video on social media supporting Safa Society, a Hyderabad-based social services organisation, and pledged to donate towards the workers. "Some of us are privileged to be able to sit at home and wait for all to be ok again but there are thousands who aren't that lucky. It's our responsibility to take care of them. Together with Safa, I hope to help," wrote Sania, seeking donations for the cause.

