COVID-19 impact: Vasai-Virar MLA promises free ration to 3 lakh families

The food packets were give to the poorest of the poor

Nearly three lakh families, including those of migrant labourers, in Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation won't have to struggle for their daily meals during the lockdown, MLA Hitendra Thakur has assured, with his plan to provide basic rations to them.

Hitendra has announced that he would provide packets of basic essential groceries like dal, rice, oil and spices, to families free of cost until the lockdown ends. On Saturday, the Thakur clan met the district administration to discuss the crisis several lakh families in the region are facing due to the restrictions imposed to tackle the deadly Coronavirus.

"We are working out modalities on how to distribute these food packets. One option is through public distribution system [popularly known as ration shops] or by delivering them in their localities with the help of party workers," Kshitij Thakur, MLA and son on Hitendra told mid-day. He added that the Thakur clan will bear the cost of the food packets.

Vasai-Virar is home to several thousands of migrants who work in Mumbai and other satellite cities around the financial capital of India. With the shutdown, these families, who live hand to mouth, are struggling to have even one meal a day.

The move will also benefit the farmers who are struggling to sell their produce in the absence of farm labourers and transport, said Kshitij, who represents Nalasopara.

The MLA said the police and local authorities have assured all cooperation to avoid crowding. Area-wise time slots given for the distribution.

