COVID-19: In 24 hrs, 10,000 patients discharged across Maharashtra

On a day when more than 9,500 fresh cases were registered in the state taking its total tally to 4.4 lakh cases, close to 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged too. As the number of cases continues to rise in Mumbai, around 40,000 antigen tests have already been conducted and among them, about 2,200 have tested positive so far.

Maximum cases from Pune

State health department officials said Pune recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 2,247, followed by Mumbai with 1,105 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 734 cases, Thane with nearly 500 cases and Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli with more than 400 cases each.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 62.74 per cent while Mumbai's recovery rate is 76 per cent. A total of 1.48 lakh patients are currently being treated and 9,926 patients from across the state were discharged on Sunday. However, in Mumbai, only 393 patients were discharged after full recovery. The doubling rate of the city now stands at 78 days.

Of the 260 COVID-related deaths reported from across the state, Mumbai accounted for 49 followed by Pune with 36 deaths. Apart from this, 16 deaths were reported in Thane, 15 each in Vasai-Virar and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 12 each in Solapur and Kalyan-Dombivli, 11 in Latur, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Nashik, seven each in Mira-Bhayandar and Ahmednagar, six each in Satara and Sangli, five each in Raigad, Aurangabad and Akola, four each in Dhule and Palghar, three each in Bhiwandi, Kolhapur, Amravati and Washim, two each in Jalgaon, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Nagpur and one each in Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal and Chandrapur. The state's mortality rate now stands at 3.53 per cent. Civic officials said that of the 49 deaths in the city, 37 patients had other ailments and 31 were senior citizens. Until August 1, around 5.46 lakh tests have been carried out, which includes 39,146 antigen tests. On Saturday, around 3,000 antigen tests were carried out and 130 people tested positive.

0.90% growth rate

The city's overall growth rate now stands at 0.90 per cent and nine administrative wards have a growth rate of 1 per cent or higher led by D ward with 1.5 per cent. G South ward (Lower Parel, Worli) is the 11th ward to have more than 5,000 cases and N Ward now has 6,000 cases along with four other wards. G North ward continues to be third highest in terms of number of COVID-19 cases, as fresh infections are coming up in residential areas. On Sunday, Dharavi reported 13 fresh cases, Dadar 22 and Mahim 14.

