COVID-19: In a first, Mumbai records just 700 fresh infections

For the first time in about 100 days, Mumbai reported a lowest daily count of 700 cases on Tuesday while more than 10,000 patients were discharged across the state after full recovery. With the state recording 7,717 fresh cases, the total count inched towards the 4-lakh mark.

State health department officials said Pune recorded 1,522 fresh cases. Apart from Mumbai, a low count of cases was also seen in Thane, which had 338 new infections, and Kalyan-Dombivli with 219 cases. The recovery rate of the state stands at 59.34 per cent. While 1.4 lakh patients are currently being treated in the state, 10,333 people were discharged on Tuesday. In the city, 2,467 people were discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate jumped to 76 per cent from 73 per cent recorded a day before.

Also Read: COVID-19 in Mumbai: At Dharavi, a drop in cases but rise in social stigma

Civic officials said that Mumbai recorded the lowest number of cases on a day when the highest number of tests was conducted. "We have only 700 cases in Mumbai, which is the lowest figure recorded in the last 100 days. We tested 8,776 samples, which is the highest so far," said civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. According to the civic body, the city's doubling rate now stands at 69 days.

There were 282 COVID-related deaths in the state and while Mumbai continued to lead with 55 deaths, Pune had the second highest number of deaths at 35. Deaths in other districts included 25 in Solapur, 18 each in Nagpur and Raigad, 16 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 13 in Jalgaon, 12 each in Navi Mumbai and Pimpri- Chinchwad, 11 in Nashik, nine in Thane, eight in Satara, six each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad, five each in Mira-Bhayandar, Sangli and Latur, four in Osmanabad, three in Ahmednagar, two each in Ulhasnagar, Vasai-Virar and Amravati and one each in Bhiwandi, Panvel, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Parbhani, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana. The state's mortality rate now stands at 3.62 per cent.

The city's cases growth rate is now 1.02 per cent and for the first time, R Central is no longer at the top and D ward in South Mumbai has the highest growth rate of 1.8 per cent. Only eight administrative wards now have a growth rate higher than the city's average. Civic officials said that of the 55 deaths, 42 patients were suffering from other ailments while 35 of them were senior citizens. A lower count of cases was recorded in G North ward as well and while Dharavi had only

three cases, Dadar had 17 and Mahim had 11.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news