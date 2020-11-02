COVID-19 in Mumbai: After four months, Carter Road gets security guards

Apart from keeping the Carter Road promenade clean and maintaining the space, the BMC will now appoint security guards to keep a check on the crowd and ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed. Civic officials, however, said that there has not been much progress in the matter from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) since the time they met for a discussion a month back.

The proposal on maintaining the promenade was submitted to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal back in August. There was a delay in appointing the agency, as Chahal was to approve the proposal, which he did last week.



The Carter Road promenade is very popular among morning walkers and joggers. File pic

"We received permission three days ago and have appointed an agency for a month. Once we formalise things with the MMB, we'll appoint them for three months at a time," said an official from H West ward office. He added that approximately '3.5 lakh will be spent every month on maintenance, electricity bills and security of the promenade.

Apart from their regular duties, the security guards have also been tasked with the responsibility of monitoring the crowd. The official said that they have been asked to keep an eye out for people who don't wear masks and not follow the COVID rules. After the MoU gets signed, the promenade will fall under the civic body's garden department.



One of the security guards who have been deployed at the promenade

Civic officials, however, pointed out that in the past over a month, there has been no progress from the MMB's end.

"We have completed work on our end. Apart from the MoU, an online system was supposed to be set up to share the revenue that will be used for the maintenance work. We are still waiting for that," said the official.

Also Read: Mumbai: Residents' association calls it quits on Carter Road maintenance

When contacted, D M Mehar, deputy collector, MMB said that they would soon complete the process. "We will complete work on drafting the MoU and it will be signed over the next seven to 10 days," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news