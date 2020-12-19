COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC says doubling rate slows down to 350 days

The state health department officials on Friday recorded 3,994 more novel Coronavirus cases and 75 deaths, including nine in Mumbai. The number of daily infections in the city rose to 642, from 586 on Thursday. The BMC, meanwhile, said the growth rate of the cases was at 0.21 per cent and the doubling rate has slowed down to 350 days.



A civic health worker takes a swab sample from a passenger at Dadar railway station. File pic/Ashish Raje

According to the civic body, the doubling rate of 350 days suggests it will take almost a year for the COVID-19 cases to double. In May, when the outbreak was on peak, the doubling rate was nearly 10 days.

10,970 have died in city

In Mumbai, nine deaths were recorded on Friday, one less than Thursday’s tally of 10. Among the nine deceased, eight patients had comorbidities and six were above 60, while three were aged between 40 and 60 years. Since the outbreak of the respiratory disease in the city, 10,970 people have died. In the MMR, excluding Mumbai, 21 more fatalities were recorded on Friday, which was the highest in the past two weeks. Across state, 4,467 patients were discharged after full recovery and the number of active COVID-19 patients reduced to 60,352 with the recovery rate of 94 per cent.

7,362 active cases in city

The number of active patients in the city stands at 7,362 as of Friday, and the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2,85,632 . The recovery rate of cases in the city is 93 per cent. While the state has shown steady growth in the COVID-19 cases, the recovery rate reached 94 per cent.

Of the 3,994 new cases reported on Friday, 1,250 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). including Mumbai. The Nagpur circle recorded the highest number of new cases at 741, followed by the Pune region at 731. In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 110 cases were reported by the Thane Municipal Corporation, 116 cases in Navi Mumbai and 120 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli.

21 dead in MMR

A total of 21 deaths were reported in the MMR, excluding Mumbai. Nine were recorded in Kalyan-Dombilvli, 14 each in Pune and Nashik, and eight in the Nagpur region where the total toll now stands at 75. The total number of cases in the state reached has 18,88,767 and the recovery rate is now 94.1 per cent. There are 60,352 active patients in the state.

18,88,767

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,250

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

09

No. of deaths in city today (Eight patients were suffering from other ailments and six deaths were of senior citizens)

355

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

