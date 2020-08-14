COVID-19 in Mumbai: Borivli is last ward with 1,000-plus cases

Of the 24 wards in the city, Borivli is the only one with more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases. The civic body has urged people to follow quarantine and social distancing norms, with an emphasis on early hospitalisation of senior and co-morbid patients as 80 per cent of the cases are from buildings.

The number of active patients across the city is below 20,000. Areas like Andheri-Vile Parle, Malad, Dadar-Dharavi, Bhandup have had the most number of cumulative cases since March but the doubling rate has decreased over time and the number of active cases in each is less than 1,000. Even Malad — which was reporting a large number of cases from both, slums and buildings in July has only 673 active patients.



Most of the cases are coming from residential buildings. Pic/ Satej Shinde

The Dahisar-Malad belt had a high doubling rate in July. With the spread now concentrated between Borivli and Kandivli, the civic body has started sealing whole buildings instead of just floors in Zone 7 (Dahisar to Kandivli).

"We have asked senior citizens and patients with co-morbidities to get hospitalised early. Early detection and timely treatment are important for them," said Vishvas Shankarvar, deputy municipal commissioner of Zone 7. "The antigen test drives are going on in Borivli and 80 per cent of cases are from buildings."



Health workers check the temperature of Gorai residents with a digital helmet. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Another official from the BMC said that people are not very serious about quarantine and social distancing. If they follow the norms, the number of patients will get reduced.

The K East (Andheri E, Vileparle E), G North (Dadar-Dharavi) and R South (Kandivli) wards have above 900 active patients.

Active COVID cases across wards

R/C (Borivli)1,142

K/E (Andheri E,

Vileparle E) 919

G/N (Dadar, Dharavi )985

R/S (Kandivli)922

D (Malabar Hill/ Tardeo)938

