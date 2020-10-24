COVID-19 in Mumbai: City's COVID-19 death toll crosses the 10,000 mark

With another 48 COVID-related fatalities, Mumbai's death toll crossed the 10,000-mark while another 1,500 new infections were reported on Friday. Maharashtra recorded more than 7,000 cases, taking the state's tally up to 16.32 lakh cases as the recovery rate now stands at 88.52 per cent.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,470 cases followed by Nagpur with 630 and Nashik with 544. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 345 new cases, all other districts had less than 250 each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 88.52 per cent and while 13,247 patients were discharged from across the state, 1,696 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 115 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 26,000 of them are in Pune, 23,457 are in Thane and 17,667 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 43,015 COVID-related deaths and 504 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 184 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 48 followed by Pune with 27. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 48 deaths, 36 patients were suffering from other ailments while 34 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.6 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.48 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 0.97 per cent followed by R South and R Central wards. R Central ward has more than 2,000 active cases and cumulatively, 12 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have 800 or more active cases each.

