COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dialysis patient abandoned at 2 hospitals; left hungry, thirsty for a day

A 41-year-old dialysis patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, was dumped by amulance workers at two separate hospitals on Thursday leaving him hungry and thirsty all day. It was only after he uploaded a video of his plight that someone brought him some food.

The patient who is currently at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla is pleading with BMC to be shifted to a hospital that has dialysis facility, as he hasn't been able to undergo dialysis for almost a week. The man has been getting dialysis for 10 years, three times in a week.

A COVID-19 patient was found in Millat Nursing Home, Kandivli, a few days ago, after which the nursing home was sealed and all patients undergoing dialysis there were told to get tested.

The 41-year-old also got his tests results on April 9 which came positive. On Thursday, BMC officials him he would be moved to KEM Hospital for further treatment. However, once there, the ambulance workers offloaded him from the vehicle and left him on the premises After waiting for hours, the man finally called BMC about his ordeal. "Whenever I tried to get some help, people started running away from me. I was then taken to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla after I called BMC officials repeatedly," the man said. There too he was abandoned. Only when he made a video plea about his ordeal did someone bring him food and water.

