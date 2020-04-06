COVID-19 in Mumbai: FIR against 10 Filipinos, including dead 68-year old

The Vashi police on Sunday registered an FIR against 10 Philippines nationals, including the one who died of COVID-19 for hiding information of their presence at Navi Mumbai and of attending the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Withheld mandatory details

According to the police, the Philippine nationals visited the mosque in Vashi and stayed there from March 10 to 16 after returning from the Markaz Nizamuddin. The foreign nationals did not share their details with the local police station which is mandatory.

The 68-year-old Philippine national died in the last week of March. He was being treated for acute renal failure and respiratory distress. He first tested positive for COVID-19 and after initial recovery, tested negative, but passed away on March 23 at Kasturba Hospital. He visited a mosque in Navi Mumbai, which was later sealed by the authorities and sanitised. Several others who came in contact with the man have also tested positive.

Police speak

"After initial inquiries and report we registered a suo motu FIR against all the Philippines nationals who visited the mosque under various sections of IPC, relevant sections of foreigners act and epidemic diseases act as well," an officer from Vashi police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates