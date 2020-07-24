COVID-19 in Mumbai: Highest growth rate of cases in A ward

Until now, Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Mulund, Malabar Hill and Tardeo were on top of the list for high-growth of COVID-19 cases. representation PIC/Suresh Karkera

A Ward, comprising Colaba, Fort, Nariman Point, has reported a high growth of COVID-19 cases than most other areas in the city, due to increasing cases in high-rises. While reopening of the city is one reason for this, many residents have also got themselves tested privately, contributing to the rising numbers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started sealing entire wings of affected housing complexes instead of just a floor, if more than five cases are reported. They are also barring house help and service providers to such socities.

Most cases in high-rises

Until now, the suburbs in North Mumbai - Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Mulund, and Malabar Hill- and Tardeo in the South were on top of the list for high-growth of COVID-19 cases. Now A ward with a population of 1.90 lakh reported 206 cases last week, on an average 30 cases per day. Most of the cases are from high-rises, just like in D ward (Malabar Hill, Tardeo). D ward reported 412 cases last week.

"The cases started rising after re-opening. Service providers and house help started visiting homes, common areas, common toilets of the society. The second reason is number of tests increased. Many people are also getting themselves tested at private clinics as a precautionary measure," said Chanda Jadhav, assistant commissioner of A ward. She added that most of the cases are asymptomatic.

Also Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra's mortality rate dips; 9,895 fresh cases recorded

BMC to write to cops

Another official from A ward said, "We get complaints about people who roam around even after sealing of society wings. So the ward office is going to write a letter to the police to increase surveillance near the sealed buildings." In A ward the ratio of cases in high-rises and slums is 50-50. "Earlier there were more cases in slums, but now most of the cases are reported in housing complexes. Many societies have also told their members to allow maids and house help to use the toilets inside their houses and not to use common toilets as it may spread the disease," said another BMC official.

City's doubling rate

According to the BMC, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the mark of 60 days. The average growth rate of cases is at an all-time low at 1.14 per cent per day. The city had a doubling rate of 10 days at 12 May which came down to 20 days on June 2. The city reported 50 days doubling rate on July 10.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news