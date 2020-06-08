COVID-19 in Mumbai: Housing societies can develop isolation centres on premises

Having learnt the dreadful experiences of those who stayed in isolation centres for the treatment of COVID-19, a housing society in Kandivali has stepped forward to help its members. It has developed an isolation centre on its premises for residents, if required. It also hopes the load on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could also be lessened due to this. Mumbai North Member of Parliament, Gopal Shetty, has also written to housing societies in his constituency requesting them to start isolation centres on their premises. The BMC has said housing societies can start such centres on their premises.

As per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), if someone tests positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic or has only mild symptoms and doesn't need to be hospitalised, he/she can be quarantined in the house. "It takes hours to get an ambulance or a bed in a hospital for COVID-19 patients. The mildly symptomatic patients get serious due to panic and require oxygen supply. In such a scenario, an isolation centre in the premises of the society with the provision of two to five beds, oxygen cylinders and doctors who visit will be helpful," said Shetty who sent letter to societies on Friday. As per the letter, the society can make its isolation zone in the clubhouse or vacant flats (if their owner permits).

Society's isolation centre

Vishwadeep Heights complex at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West, has already developed a two-bed isolation zone in the gymnasium area. "We can add three more beds if required. The society has 56 flats with around 200 members. Two doctors stay in our complex and there is a clinic on the ground floor, so we will get medical service too. We have developed the facility at the cost of R50,000," said Nilesh Vyas, a committee member of the society who took the initiative to develop the centre. The centre has beds with mattress and disposable bed covers, oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, a hand sanitiser dispenser, an infrared thermometer, pulse oxymeter, N-95 masks, a portable disinfectant spray machine, hot water kettle and a waste disposal bin. He added that the cost of PPE kits is merely R250 and not R2,000, as stated by hospitals.

"We have received calls inquiring whether they can start such centres from more than 100 societies, not only from Mumbai but from Delhi and Coimbatore also. The main concern was permission from the civic corporation. But ICMR has asked people to stay in home isolation if they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. So there isn't any need of permission from the corporation," said Shetty.

'BMC has no issue'

"We asked mildly symptomatic patients to isolate at home, so the BMC doesn't have an issue if the residential complexes make separate arrangements for their members. It is up to the society to arrange it. As an SOP, our health team will inquire about the patients' health like other patients in that ward," said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of the BMC.

