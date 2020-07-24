COVID-19 in Mumbai: Lack of protective gear killed staffer, say hospital colleagues

STAFF at the MT Agarwal Hospital, Mulund protested against the management over the lack of protective gear on Thursday, after a class 4 employee died of COVID-19. The employee, 47-year-old Vijay Kulkarni, died on Tuesday and his colleagues alleged they were not being given enough masks, gloves and face shields, exposing them to the infection.

Another staffer's wife died

A member of a political party has alleged that 20 staffers of the hospital contracted the infection and while this is the first staffer to die of it, the wife of another employee had died due to it. The hospital administration has assured employees their demands would be fulfilled within a week.

Kulkarni had worked at the hospital for the past 20 years. A resident of Vashind, he is survived by his parents, wife and two children. On July 17, Kulkarni felt feverish and went to the Primary Health Centre at Shahapur, which took his swab samples. As his condition deteriorated he was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital, Mulund, on Saturday.



MT Agrawal is not a COVID-19 hospital but admits its patients

"From Agarwal hospital, he was taken to the BMC's COVID-19 centre at BKC on Sunday. After this we didn't hear anything about him. But we were also told that 90% of his lungs had been damaged," said Vijay Naik, another class 4 employee from the hospital, who retired in June. "It is a huge shock for us. A person like Kulkarni who didn't step away from his duties despite the lack of protective gear has died," he added.

Also Read: Mumbai: Mulund COVID-19 centre starts running but 215 ICU beds still not ready

'Four masks a month'

mid-day spoke to some of Kulkarni's colleagues. One said, "No one cares about class 4 employees. We get PPE kits only if bodies have to be disposed of. We get four masks for a month and a pair of gloves a day. If they are dirty or torn we don't get replacements." Another employee said, "The apron provided is torn easily. But what we can do about it? We have to work for a living."

On Thursday MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande visited the hospital and questioned the administration alleging negligence caused Kulkarni's death. MNS leader Anisha Majgaonkar said, "So far 20 employees have been infected. How can the administration be so negligent? The hospital didn't even have ventilators and the patient had to be shifted to BKC."

'Looking into PPE supply'

"We don't know how he got infected. We are looking into the supply of protective gear.

The problem will be resolved We are also bringing four ventilators to the hospital," said Dr Vikrant Tikone, Incharge, MT Agarwal Hospital, Mulund West.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news