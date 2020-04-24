COVID-19 in Mumbai: Millat Nursing Home to reopen maternity ward

There is good news for almost 400 pregnant women registered with the Millat Nursing Home in Jogeshwari. After mid-day's report that highlighted their plight when the centre had to shut both its dialysis and maternity services as a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, the government has directed that the gynaecology department be restarted from today. The dialysis centre had already opened.

"The hospital will resume maternity services but for now will allow only patients who have registered with it. Also, patients will be admitted after their COVID-19 test report comes negative," said a trustee of Millat Nursing Home and Dialysis Centre.

Patients and their families are relieved with the decision of the government, as they would have had to find private hospitals which offer expensive treatment. Some of the patients have had to do so. "I was very sad and upset about what would happen if the centre's maternity services were not restarted. I was asking people about other hospitals which treat at a low cost like Millat, but was not able to find any," said Nadeem Mansuri, 30, whose wife's name is registered at Millat nursing home. Her expected delivery date is next month. Mansoori stays in the Malvani area and works in a chain of restaurants.

The parents of another woman who stays in Khopoli and is expecting her child in June are also relieved. Asif Sayeed, the woman's husband said, "I am very glad the gynaecology department of Millat Nursing Home has reopened. In this tough situation it would have been difficult to find a private hospital for the delivery. We are relieved."

