COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mobile X-rays to be finally deployed

A Technical hurdle had delayed the use of the 10 portable digital X-ray machines that the civic body had purchased last month, for residential areas in containment zones in North Mumbai. The machines could not be used until appropriate vehicles that they could fit into were found. Senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that a few were sent to jumbo COVID-19 facilities, while the rest are now being fitted into vehicles and are expected to be functional in the next few days.

The civic body had purchased around 10 such portable digital X-ray machines that will run on artificial intelligence software, and they were brought to KEM hospital. They were intended to be used in areas like Malad, Goregaon, Kandivli and Borivli where many cases are emerging from residential areas. However, a technical issue delayed the process. "Earlier, we were not able to fit the X-ray machines into the van. We later found an appropriate vehicle and have fabricated the equipment in it. We have uploaded the artificial intelligence in most of the machines after which a radiologist won't be required for reporting," said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital. He added that the set-up should be complete within a couple of days.

The digital X-ray machine that is being used at the jumbo facility at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that in the meantime, some of the equipment was sent to jumbo facilities. "There are suspected patients who are coming to the jumbo facilities and we have sent a few machines to NESCO, Dahisar and Seven Hills to be used. When the vans are ready, we will deploy five vans in containment zones to begin with and then if needed, we will send two more," said Kakani.

Used in new admissions

The machine that was sent to NESCO exhibition centre in Goregaon has already been in use and the artificial intelligence software installed last week will be functional from this week onwards. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of the NESCO facility said that they have been taking X-rays of 30-35 patients who are new admissions. "This equipment can take upto 200-250 X-rays a day and our maximum requirement will be around 90-100 scans. The scans help confirm the diagnosis and detect the severity of the disease which helps us avoid a cytokine storm with the timely administering of medications," said Dr Andrade. Currently, the facility has a radiologist for interpretation but once the artificial intelligence software is installed, the scans and diagnosis reports can be taken directly from the machine.

No. of X-ray machines that will be used in containment zones

