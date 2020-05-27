COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mulund locals raise concern over dumping of PPE kits

Residents found the PPE kits dumped outside the crematorium and even on the road leading to it. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) dumped outside the crematorium in Tata Colony and sometimes on the road leading to it has became cause for concern for Mulund residents, as they feel that rag pickers and dogs coming in contact with them might lead to the further spread of the virus.

The residents have already been worried about COVID-19 bodies being brought into the area for cremation, and now the dumping of the kits has added to it. Sometimes even the plastic sheets in which the bodies are wrapped are dumped in drains.

A resident of Tata Colony said, "We have been worried about ambulances bringing in COVID bodies for cremation, and now since the past five days, PPE kits and plastic sheets are found dumped outside the crematorium. This is a matter of concern as there is a possibility of further spread of the infection."

Some of the residents said that kits and plastic sheets were also dumped near nullahs. "We have informed the police about this but there has been no response yet. If rag pickers and dogs touch the garbage then the infection might spread," said another resident Adv. Sagar Devre.

Avinash Chougule, resident of Ekveera Darshan Rahiwasi Seva Sangh, a society near the crematorium, said, "It first happened on May 21, and then again on Monday we found parts of PPE kits lying just 50 feet from our society gate. I think stray dogs might have dragged it here, but we immediately contacted T ward officials and also informed the Navghar police about it. Such things can create problems for the residents."

After receiving complaints from the residents, BMC staff reached the spot on Monday night and burned the abandoned kits. They said that some of the ward boys might have been dumping them after cremating the bodies. However, they assured the residents that such things would not be repeated.

Even after several attempts to contact assistant municipal commissioner of T Ward Kishor Gandhi, he remained unavailable for comment.

